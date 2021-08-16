Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker Sells 5,000 Shares

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker sold 5,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $355,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $799,600.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $577,725.00.

Shares of Alteryx stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,428. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -76.70 and a beta of 0.72. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $66.66 and a one year high of $154.83.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alteryx by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,479,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,388,000 after buying an additional 17,810 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,386,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,313,000 after acquiring an additional 501,390 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 905,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,866,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alteryx by 8,226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 884,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,072,000 after purchasing an additional 873,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alteryx by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,470,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AYX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. lowered their price target on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.73.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

