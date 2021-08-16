Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,078,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,049,000 after acquiring an additional 557,181 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,712 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Altria Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,712,000 after acquiring an additional 802,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Altria Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,493,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,360,000 after acquiring an additional 133,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $48.60 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.70.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

