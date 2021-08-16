Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) – Cormark lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Altus Group in a research report issued on Friday, August 13th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Cormark also issued estimates for Altus Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

AIF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$52.50 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.55.

TSE:AIF opened at C$68.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$58.55. Altus Group has a 52-week low of C$46.70 and a 52-week high of C$68.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

