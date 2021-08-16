ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of ALX Oncology in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.84.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALXO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ALX Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

Shares of ALX Oncology stock opened at $66.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.40. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $117.45.

In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $405,546.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $978,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 521,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,560,485.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,675 over the last quarter. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ALX Oncology by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,973,000 after purchasing an additional 145,731 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 10,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

