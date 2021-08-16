ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ALX Oncology in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee forecasts that the company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALXO. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

Shares of ALXO stock opened at $66.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.64. ALX Oncology has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $117.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.40.

In other ALX Oncology news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $911,319.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,827,753.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $405,546.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,487 shares of company stock worth $3,225,675. 58.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

