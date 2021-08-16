Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 4,761.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 23,807 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 43,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAL opened at $15.56 on Monday. Amalgamated Financial has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 19.88%.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

