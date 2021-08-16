Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,802 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.8% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,293.97 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,480.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

