Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,872 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after buying an additional 32,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,293.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,480.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

