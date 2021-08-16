Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 4.9% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,293.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,480.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

