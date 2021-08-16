Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) Short Interest Update

Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the July 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,263,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AZFL opened at $0.00 on Monday. Amazonas Florestal has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
About Amazonas Florestal
