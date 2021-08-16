Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) Short Interest Update

Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the July 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,263,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AZFL opened at $0.00 on Monday. Amazonas Florestal has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

Get Amazonas Florestal alerts:

About Amazonas Florestal

Amazonas Florestal Ltd. engages in timber activities. It operates in Brazil forest. The company was founded on December 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazonas Florestal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazonas Florestal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.