Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,977 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Ambac Financial Group worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter worth $417,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 103.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 834,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,966,000 after purchasing an additional 425,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMBC opened at $14.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.08. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.23. Ambac Financial Group had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 40.85%.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

