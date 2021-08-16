American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) vs. Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Head-To-Head Comparison

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) and Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American Axle & Manufacturing and Romeo Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Axle & Manufacturing 2 4 2 0 2.00 Romeo Power 1 1 2 0 2.25

American Axle & Manufacturing currently has a consensus price target of $10.14, indicating a potential upside of 8.36%. Romeo Power has a consensus price target of $11.68, indicating a potential upside of 77.70%. Given Romeo Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than American Axle & Manufacturing.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Axle & Manufacturing and Romeo Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Axle & Manufacturing $4.71 billion 0.23 -$561.30 million $0.14 66.86 Romeo Power $8.97 million 96.09 -$7.62 million ($0.54) -12.17

Romeo Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Axle & Manufacturing. Romeo Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Axle & Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.2% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of Romeo Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Axle & Manufacturing and Romeo Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Axle & Manufacturing 3.74% 76.80% 5.07% Romeo Power N/A -34.20% -15.34%

Risk & Volatility

American Axle & Manufacturing has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Romeo Power has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Axle & Manufacturing beats Romeo Power on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. The Metal Forming segment manufactures axle shafts, ring and pinion gears, differential gears, transmission gears, and shafts and suspension components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and Tier 1 automotive suppliers. The company was founded by Richard E. Dauch on March 1, 1994 and is headquartered in Detroit, MI.

About Romeo Power

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

