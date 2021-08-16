American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,855 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.8% in the first quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,856 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.15.

AXP opened at $166.08 on Monday. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

