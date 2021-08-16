American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $12,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $166.08 on Monday. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $179.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

