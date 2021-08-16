American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of American Financial Group worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in American Financial Group by 126.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

NYSE AFG opened at $134.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.94. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $141.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $561,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $396,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,723 shares of company stock valued at $11,152,154 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

