American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) PT Raised to C$5.00

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$5.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HOT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. American Hotel Income Properties REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.81.

Shares of TSE:HOT.UN traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$4.12. 100,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,739. The firm has a market capitalization of C$323.98 million and a PE ratio of -5.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.32. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a one year low of C$2.25 and a one year high of C$4.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.27.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

