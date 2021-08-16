American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Update

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 221,900 shares, a growth of 73.2% from the July 15th total of 128,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 244,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 63,294 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 16,922 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

AMS stock opened at $2.61 on Monday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $5.04.

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.