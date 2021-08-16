American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CMO Mary Modahl Sells 25,850 Shares

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CMO Mary Modahl sold 25,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $267,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE AMWL traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,599,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of -4.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25. American Well Co. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AtonRa Partners increased its position in shares of American Well by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of American Well by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of American Well by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of American Well by 367.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of American Well by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. 27.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

