Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.45

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.46, with a volume of 105385 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.52.

Several analysts have weighed in on USA shares. Laurentian dropped their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$3.95 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Desjardins cut shares of Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Americas Silver from C$3.95 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cormark set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.83. The company has a market cap of C$194.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.31). The company had revenue of C$12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.91 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Americas Silver Corp will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Americas Silver (TSE:USA)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.