Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 11,332 Shares of iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF (BATS:FIBR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF (BATS:FIBR) by 267.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of BATS FIBR opened at $100.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.76. iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF has a twelve month low of $96.50 and a twelve month high of $101.19.

