Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 43,869 Shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,869 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Emerald worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerald by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Emerald by 211.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,065,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,886 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerald in the first quarter worth $166,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Emerald in the first quarter worth $1,420,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Emerald by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 24,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerald stock opened at $4.20 on Monday. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $299.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.95.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

