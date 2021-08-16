Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 8,251 Shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) by 97.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,251 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.27% of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 34,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period.

Shares of IAI stock opened at $108.76 on Monday. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a 1-year low of $58.89 and a 1-year high of $109.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.11.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

