Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $318,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:SMIN opened at $56.38 on Monday. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $55.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.48.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.