Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,436 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.36% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,098,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 412,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after acquiring an additional 98,584 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 178,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 39,855 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $748,000.

Get First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF stock opened at $21.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.43. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $26.14.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Featured Article: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.