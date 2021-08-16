Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Maxar Technologies worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 76.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $30.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $58.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3,031.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

MAXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.86.

In related news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

