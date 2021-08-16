Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at $1,187,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at $5,441,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 62.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Shares of TCOM opened at $24.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.63. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.98 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.