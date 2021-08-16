Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.19% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1,958.3% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $34.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.71. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.40.

