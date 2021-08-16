Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,010 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.14% of Personalis worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Personalis by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 11,126 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Personalis by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 125,337 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Personalis by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 117,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 11,071 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Personalis by 393.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after buying an additional 309,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Personalis during the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSNL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist cut their target price on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ PSNL opened at $18.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.74. Personalis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The company has a market cap of $811.85 million, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 60.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Personalis news, insider Richard Chen sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $94,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $2,479,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 231,148 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,766. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

