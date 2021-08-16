Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 17,467 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Invacare worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 63.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Invacare in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invacare in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Invacare in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invacare in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invacare alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on IVC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $59,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVC stock opened at $8.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. Invacare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Invacare Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.