Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,639 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Editas Medicine worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 109.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 415.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 1,176.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $62.66 on Monday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.93.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EDIT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

