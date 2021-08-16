Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,528 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.32% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock opened at $50.12 on Monday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $51.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.06.

