Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 98.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,150 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCXI opened at $14.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market cap of $978.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.46.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 568.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. ChemoCentryx’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

ChemoCentryx Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

