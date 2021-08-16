Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $1.68 Million Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,486 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 245.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

NYSE:HGV opened at $39.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 2.28. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 6.48.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.