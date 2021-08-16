Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $1.71 Million Position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.45% of Haynes International worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,823,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Haynes International by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 31,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 21,935 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Haynes International by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 28,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Haynes International in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of HAYN stock opened at $38.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.96 million, a PE ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Haynes International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $40.82.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Haynes International, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is -166.04%.

Haynes International Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

