Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in JOYY by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,346,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in JOYY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,758,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its position in JOYY by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 362,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,972,000 after purchasing an additional 247,600 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in JOYY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,838,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in JOYY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,150,000. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on YY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. JOYY has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.80.

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $45.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.21. JOYY Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The information services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $643.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.81 million. JOYY had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 2.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.12%.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

