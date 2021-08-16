Ameriprise Financial Inc. Invests $1.59 Million in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 80,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth about $594,000. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRCT shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

CRCT stock opened at $28.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.25. Cricut, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 237,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $6,654,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,317,970 shares of company stock valued at $100,761,029.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

