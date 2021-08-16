Ameriprise Financial Inc. Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 154,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.58% of Ondas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ONDS. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Ondas in the first quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ondas in the first quarter worth $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ondas in the first quarter worth $70,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ondas in the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Ondas in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONDS stock opened at $7.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ondas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, Director Derek Reisfield acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $41,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at $244,771.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

