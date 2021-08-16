Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 2,221 Shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.70% of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000.

NYSEARCA SHE opened at $104.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.21. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $104.65.

