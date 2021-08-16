Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 22,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USSG opened at $41.27 on Monday. X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.92.

