Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 324.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,692 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Canon by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canon in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 3.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 38.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAJ opened at $24.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.39. Canon Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $25.94.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Canon had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canon Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Canon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

