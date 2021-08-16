Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 58,226 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.19% of AxoGen worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,352,000 after acquiring an additional 22,192 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,465,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,682,000 after acquiring an additional 113,276 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,171,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after acquiring an additional 56,746 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after acquiring an additional 91,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

AXGN opened at $15.89 on Monday. AxoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $657.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 16.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AxoGen news, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $50,016.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,297.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $38,777.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,839 shares in the company, valued at $818,413.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,587 shares of company stock valued at $846,064. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

