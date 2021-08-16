Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 82,027 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 14,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 128,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BHK opened at $16.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $16.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.