Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,592 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.23% of Vectrus worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vectrus during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vectrus during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vectrus during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Vectrus during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VEC opened at $47.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.35. Vectrus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.83 and a twelve month high of $60.32. The stock has a market cap of $555.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. Vectrus had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 3.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

