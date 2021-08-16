Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 12,553 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,553 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 15,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFP opened at $30.02 on Monday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $31.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1617 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

