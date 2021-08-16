Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 13,028 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,028 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of QSR stock opened at $65.31 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Stephens downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total transaction of $666,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,586.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc Lemann bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.15 per share, with a total value of $1,007,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,446. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.