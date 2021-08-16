Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 20,697 Shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,697 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of The Cato worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CATO. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in The Cato during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in The Cato by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in The Cato in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in The Cato by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in The Cato by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 13,707 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CATO opened at $16.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.06 million, a PE ratio of 103.76 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.52. The Cato Co. has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Cato had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $213.09 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Cato from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

