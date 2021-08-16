Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 2,100 Shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XITK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $911,000.

Shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF stock opened at $215.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.12. SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $154.63 and a 12 month high of $265.41.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.