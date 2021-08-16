Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 92,610 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 69.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,610 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $44.46 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $55.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

