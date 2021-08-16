Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 9,809 Shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,809 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.31% of Kimball International worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimball International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Kimball International by 98.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimball International by 44.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International during the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kimball International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

KBAL stock opened at $12.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97. Kimball International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.24 million, a PE ratio of 62.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kimball International had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 1.30%.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

