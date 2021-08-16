Ameriprise Financial Inc. Takes $1.67 Million Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 114,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of Constellium at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Constellium by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 649,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 109,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,310 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellium during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $20.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.15. Constellium SE has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $20.34.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

